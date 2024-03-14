Contrasting Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and J Sainsbury’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.97 billion 0.67 $79.44 million $0.79 33.92 J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 194.48

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grocery Outlet and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.00% 7.17% 2.94% J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and J Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 2 4 3 0 2.11 J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats J Sainsbury on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

