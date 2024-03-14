Contrasting Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 22.16% 27.49% 16.83% Genmab A/S 26.50% 18.06% 16.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 2 0 6 0 2.50 Genmab A/S 3 2 8 0 2.38

Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $582.02 million 2.92 $128.85 million $2.12 14.12 Genmab A/S $16.47 billion 1.26 $631.91 million $0.96 32.65

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Biosciences. Harmony Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. It also offers HBS-102, a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 for MCH neurons. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

