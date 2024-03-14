Contrasting Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Melexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -42.47% -14.44% -9.97% Melexis N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Melexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 6.69 -$5.83 billion ($6.28) -14.99 Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Micron Technology and Melexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Melexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micron Technology and Melexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 1 23 0 2.88 Melexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $97.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Melexis.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Melexis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Melexis

(Get Free Report)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.