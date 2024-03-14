Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

About Copperleaf Technologies

TSE CPLF opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.85. The company has a market cap of C$490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.85.

(Get Free Report)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.