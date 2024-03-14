Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
About Copperleaf Technologies
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
