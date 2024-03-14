Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$833.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

