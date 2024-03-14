Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

