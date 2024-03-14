Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,824,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 10,959,971 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

