Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $22.10 Average PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
