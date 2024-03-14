Critical Analysis: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -15.87% -227.57% -25.25% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wag! Group and Goodfood Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Goodfood Market has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,686.43%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Wag! Group.

This table compares Wag! Group and Goodfood Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $83.92 million 0.98 -$13.32 million ($0.35) -6.00 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goodfood Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

