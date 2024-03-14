Critical Contrast: China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) versus G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Industrial Group and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.43 -$133.06 million ($2.38) -12.74

Analyst Recommendations

China Industrial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G-III Apparel Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Industrial Group and G-III Apparel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%.

Profitability

This table compares China Industrial Group and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group -3.57% 12.32% 6.52%

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats China Industrial Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Industrial Group

China Industrial Group, Inc. through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

