Critical Survey: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Energy pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.59 billion 1.85 $422.48 million $0.70 11.03 U.S. Energy $35.39 million 0.72 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.11%. U.S. Energy has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 15.40% 13.27% 7.78% U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65%

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats U.S. Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

