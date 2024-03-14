Critical Survey: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 0.98 -$57.30 million ($1.02) -3.36 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.38% -6.20% -3.82% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Horizon Group Properties beats Orion Office REIT on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

