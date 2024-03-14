Critical Survey: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 3.33% 3.29% 1.58% Tripadvisor 0.56% 11.69% 3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tripadvisor 3 8 5 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

PubMatic presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 4.30 $8.88 million $0.15 153.20 Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 2.06 $10.00 million $0.06 444.33

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats PubMatic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.