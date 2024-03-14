CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.