CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

