CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.27

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 316599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

CureVac Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 10.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CureVac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

