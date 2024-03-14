D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Head to Head Comparison

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of D.R. Horton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 D.R. Horton 1 6 12 0 2.58

Valuation & Earnings

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 13.87%. D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $148.65, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton $35.46 billion 1.45 $4.75 billion $13.90 11.17

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 13.18% 21.06% 14.63%

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.