Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,506.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,292 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 522.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,187.9% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 339,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.