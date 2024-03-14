Desktop Metal (DM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

