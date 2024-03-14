Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($160.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($160.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($140.94) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £117.13 ($150.06).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
