DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $6,388,276. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

