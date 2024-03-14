Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DMIFF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Diamcor Mining
