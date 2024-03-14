DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $37.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $40.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,059.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,029,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

