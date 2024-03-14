Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $9.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $9.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.16. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2027 earnings at $32.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 4.3 %

DDS stock opened at $442.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $447.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

