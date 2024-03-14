Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.40

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $103.13, with a volume of 338506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

