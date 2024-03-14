Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
DIV opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$414.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.14.
Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Royalty
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.