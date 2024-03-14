Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$414.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.14.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIV shares. Cormark decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

