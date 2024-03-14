Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.3 billion. Dollar General also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

