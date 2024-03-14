dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Shares Down 12%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

dotdigital Group Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

