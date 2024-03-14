Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Dover alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Activity at Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DOV opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.01. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.