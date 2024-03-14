Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

