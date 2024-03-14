e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.05 and last traded at $204.07. Approximately 382,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,551,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.98.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

