ECN Capital (ECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of ECN opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$702.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.94.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.