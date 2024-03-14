Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,046. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.