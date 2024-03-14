Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,046 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

