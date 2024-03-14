Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

