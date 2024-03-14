Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352,113 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,657,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.25% of Electronic Arts worth $403,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.