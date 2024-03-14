Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

