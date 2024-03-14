Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of ERF opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enerplus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

