EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

