ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 14th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.8 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
ENN Energy Company Profile
