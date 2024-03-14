Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.50. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 22,341 shares.

Equus Total Return Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equus Total Return

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equus Total Return stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

