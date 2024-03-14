Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.98.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

