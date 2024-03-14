Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.98.
About Eskay Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What are earnings reports?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.