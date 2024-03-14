European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.32. 19,037 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

