Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

