Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $490,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

