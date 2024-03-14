Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.82.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

