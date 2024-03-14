Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Expion360 Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of XPON opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $105,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expion360 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expion360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

