Extendicare Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Leede Jones Gable upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.68. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of C$618.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

