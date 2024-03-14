Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.54 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $434.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.