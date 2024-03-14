FBS Global Ltd. Plans $8 Million IPO for March 22nd (FBGL)

FBS Global Ltd. (FBGL) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,900,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, FBS Global Ltd. generated $12.7 million in revenue and $60,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $56 million.

Eddid Securities USA acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

FBS Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note on corporate structure: The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996, in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) ) From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services. These services include the supply of building materials and precast concrete components, recycling of construction and industrial wastes, research, and development, as well as pavement consultancy services. We are an established interior design and build (also referred to as â€śfit-outâ€ť) specialist in Singapore with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects. Our scope of services comprises design, supply and installation of ceilings, partitions, timber deck, carpet, lead lining, acoustic wall panel, built-in furnishing, carpentry and mechanical & electrical services of a building. We also undertake main construction and building works projects. **Note: Net income of US$55,168.00 on revenue of $12.65 million for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023 (converted from Singapore dollars)Â (Note: FBS Global Ltd. says its assumed IPO price is $4.00 – the low end of its $4.00-to-$5.00 price range – on 1.875 million shares, according to an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 23, 2024. Background: FBS Global Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 1.875 million shares – down from 2.75 million shares – and set the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $8.44 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Dec. 29, 2023. In that Dec. 29, 2023, filing with the SEC, FBS Global Ltd. also disclosed that it has changed its sole book-runner to Eddid Securities USA from Pacific Century Securities.) (Note: FBS Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated July 27, 2023, in which it trimmed the size of its IPO to 2.75 million shares – down from 3.75 million shares – at US$4.00 to raise $11.0 million. The number of shares – 2.75 million – will all be offered by the company – and this is the same as in the previous prospectus (F-1/A) filed on June 26, 2023. The difference: The selling stockholder’s 1.0 million shares are not highlighted in the July 27, 2023, prospectus. However, in the July 27, 2023, filing, there is a note that the selling stockholder still intends to sell up to 1.0 million shares. Background: FBS Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A on June 26, 2023, and updated its financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. FBS Global Ltd. filed its F-1 on Jan. 30, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 3.75 million (3,750,000) shares at US$4.00 to raise $15.0 million. Of the 3.75 million shares in the IPO, the company is offering 2.75 million shares and the selling stockholder is offering 1.0 million shares. FBS Global Ltd. will NOT receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholder’s shares. FBS Global Ltd. filed confidential IPO documents on Sept. 13, 2022.) Â “.

FBS Global Ltd. was founded in 1996 and has 80 employees. The company is located at 74 Tagore Lane, #02-00 Sindo Industrial Estate Singapore 787498 and can be reached via phone at +65 62857781 or on the web at http://www.FBSGlobal.com.sg/.

