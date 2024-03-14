FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

